Evil season 3 episode 3 spoilers: What is Leland’s endgame?

As we get closer to Evil season 3 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, there is absolutely a lot of things to think about. Take, for example, what could be going on with Leland at the moment. What is he trying to do when it comes to getting Andy out of the picture?

As so many of you know at this point, Michael Emerson’s character is the sort of plots and schemes long in advance — he is hyper-intelligent, and we know that the writers are going to come up with a fascinating twist or two for him moving forward.

For the time being, though, we can at least give you a better sense of what he’s up to at present. Here is what executive producer Robert King had to say on the subject recently to TV Insider:

“I think he wants that household to be off its axis, to be unsteady, partly because of that and partly because of [Kristen and Andy’s daughter] Lexis and what they believe Lexis can bring to basically the demonic structure, the hierarchy of our mythology of the show. Lexis seems to be key, so to not have a dad there just throws one more impediment at this family.”

Our hope is of course that we see some of his plots get all the more complicated … but to, of course, have a story like this on Father’s Day is pretty darn twisted. We’re still really early in this season, so 100% we anticipate that things are only going to get messier from here. We know that the Kings are always going to be willing to push the imagination on a show like this, and maybe move things into an unexpected spot.

