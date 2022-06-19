The Boys season 3 episode 6 spoilers: What’s next for Queen Maeve?

The Boys season 3 episode 6 is going to be an absolutely bonkers episode, but there’s a reasonably good chance it could also be emotional. After all, the fate of one Queen Maeve is still up in the air!

We know that Homelander is now aware of the time that she’s spent with Butcher (in probably one of the grossest ways imaginable, mind you). As a result of that, she’s now been captured. What’s going to happen to her from here? Well, that’s one of the big mysteries we now have to wonder.

Officially, the story on Maeve right now (per Ashley) is that she’s in a wellness center in order to receive treatment. Yet, Starlight knows a little better than that. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show EP Eric Kripke noted that “you should be very concerned about [Maeve’s] wellbeing, but tune in to see. She’s in a tight spot.”

At this point, we certainly think that Maeve will do virtually whatever she can in order to stop Homelander. That’s a great thing for the good guys, right? Well, the problem here is that The Boys is not the sort of show where the good guys necessarily win. Homelander is still one of the most powerful Supes alive, and that’s one of the reasons why Butcher has been so keen to use Soldier Boy. He recognizes at this point his power, let alone the things he’s willing to do in order to achieve all of his goals.

