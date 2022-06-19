Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? With all the news coming out as of late, we’re more excited than ever to see what’s coming.

So what is confirmed about the new season as of right now? There are a few different things. First and foremost, that it’s going to be 14 episodes and will be split into two separate batches. It’s also going to feature a lot more of Governor Perry, Emily, Teeter, and Mo — these four characters were officially promoted to series regular for the new season! We know that there are also new characters we’re going to learn about, and we’re absolutely excited to see how they fit in to this larger world.

Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing the actual world on-screen for a good while. There is no new episode of the series tonight, and the plan is for it to premiere when we get around to Sunday, November 13. That is a long time to wait, but we tend to believe that we’re get at least a few teases here and there along the way. Filming has been going on for a good month as of right now, and we tend to think that the cast and crew are working their way through episodes at a steady place.

Per all early indications, this will be the biggest season so far in terms of scope and also challenges. The ranch is still in danger, and from a lot of different sources. Financially, you do have the presence of Market Equities coming into the picture ready to ruin everything. Politically, the Governor’s race could change the way the Ranch operates. Things are so desperate right now that John is willing to run for office, and we tend to think this is the last thing we’d ever want to do.

Let’s hope some video footage will turn up this summer; we’re going to need it after this long of a break.

