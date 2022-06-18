BMF season 2 premiere date: Will Starz release more info soon?

What is the BMF season 2 premiere date going to be on Starz? It goes without saying, but we’d love to get an answer to this question, and soon!

The first thing that we can tell you is that as of this writing, there is still work being done behind-the-scenes to make season 2 happen, and to make it as perfect as possible. The first season was such a success for the network that we really think they’re putting their all into trying to continue to make it great.

If we had to wager a guess, though, we’ll probably see the launch of season 2 at some point this year. It could air concurrently in part with Power Book III: Raising Kanan when it starts later this summer, or even with Power Book II: Ghost if it comes out later this year (which we personally hope it does). One of the good challenges that Starz has right now is that they have so many great shows, especially from executive producer 50 Cent. It’s hard to find the best way to schedule them so that all of them end up successful, and also keep subscribers around for as long as possible. (Hey, TV is a business.)

Our hope is that at some point by August, we’ll at least have a better idea as to when BMF season 2 is coming back — and maybe we’ll get a teaser or trailer along that time, as well. There’s obviously a lot more story still to tell here, and we hope that it can match the bar that was set so high back during season 1.

We think that Starz would like season 2 to be out this year, but we’ve come to learn it’s best not to make any guarantees…

What do you most want to see when it comes to a BMF season 2 over at Starz?

