Yellowstone season 5: will it feel like two separate seasons?

If you are excited to see Yellowstone season 5 later this year, know that things are going to be larger and more dramatic than ever. That’s a consequence of us getting a whopping 14 episodes! This is more than we’ve ever gotten in a single season before, and by a pretty wide margin.

With that in mind, though, we’ve heard already that these episodes are going to be split up in two batches of seven. That means that you’re going to get the first bunch, a break, and then the next seven at some point a little bit later on down the road.

So is this going to feel in some ways like getting two separate seasons? In a way, yes, and we’re going to prepare with that very thought in mind. Odds are they will be separated by at least a few months, and there is also a reasonably good chance that the end of episode 7 will contain some sort of cliffhanger. That will depend heavily on if Taylor Sheridan knew the stories were going to be split up at the time he was writing them; our hope is that there were conversations so that the end of episode 7 could feel like a finale in its own right.

As of right now, we know that there are more actors and a broader scope in season 5 than what we’ve seen as of late. With this being the #1 show on cable and one of TV’s most-popular series in general, we tend to think that Paramount Network is swinging for the fences in all aspects here; we just need to see what the eventual payoff is.

