The Rookie spoilers: Who else is joining Feds spin-off show?

We know that The Rookie season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC this fall, and the same goes for the spin-off The Rookie: Feds. That show, starring Niecy Nash, was introduced during a backdoor pilot this past spring. While some characters from that two-part episode will be in the new series, we’re also going to see a handful of new faces, as well.

Today, that includes the latest news centered around Britt Robertson. According to a new report from Deadline, the actress is going to be appearing as a series regular in the role of Laura Stensen. Want to know more about how ABC describes her? Then check out the official description below:

She is the “black sheep” of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit. But after discovering that her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend, Laura fell into a slump – how could a criminal profiler miss that the people closest to her were liars? Given a lifeline in Garza’s new unit, Laura’s ready to throw her socially awkward, workaholic, book-smart self-back into the job, hoping to get her mojo back.

The role seems dynamic, but also different than who we’re used to seeing on a show like this. We do think when there’s been so many different FBI / crime shows over the years, you have to find a way to mix things up. This character could be a breath of fresh air, and an opportunity to see and experience someone who is a little different from anyone we’ve had the opportunity to meet in the past. We like that there’s an element of her personal life that is obvious from the start, and we’re not going to be forced to wonder about this for a long time.

