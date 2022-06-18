Better Call Saul season 6: AMC open to future spin-offs

While we know that Better Call Saul season 6 is the last thing currently planned in the Breaking Bad universe, there is still a chance something more could happen!

In the past, we’ve heard Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould each say that they are not completely closing the door on doing something more in this world. However, they’ve also indicated that for now, the plan is to take a break. They have realized that there’s no reason to hurry anything along here when fundamentally, they just don’t have to.

What we can go ahead and say is that AMC is more or less open to more within this world the moment that the creative team is interested. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, had the following to say:

“I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it … I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.'”

Do we think that AMC will still be the right home for future shows amidst the streaming revolution? Surprisingly, yes. We don’t think a show from Gilligan or Gould would be as effective if they came out all at once; there’s something delightful that comes from picking them apart every single week.

Of course, trying to figure out what the next should would be is no easy feat. Based on what we’ve seen as of late, our personal feeling is that it would be great to get a Lalo or Kim Wexler spin-off, but that’s without knowing if they survive…

