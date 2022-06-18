Magnum PI season 5: Tim Kang chimes in on the revival efforts!

For everyone out there keeping track, we’ve now officially heard from every Magnum PI series regular on the efforts to save the show.

We know that recently, we fielded a couple of questions about why Tim Kang hadn’t spoken out publicly about the #SaveMagnumPI campaign or the talks that NBC is negotiating to pick up the show. There wasn’t any controversy behind any of this. He’s just not someone who is on social media all the time and that’s okay! He clearly had a great time doing the show with the rest of the cast, and we are really interested to see where season 5 could take Gordon Katsumoto after the events of the season 4 finale.

Today, Kang did hope on Twitter to let everyone know that he’s hoping to be able to go back and make more of the show. For now, there is definitely a lot of hope that the canceled CBS show will come back, and we have to presume right now all parties involved are still hammering out the details. Ideally, we’d love to hear something before cast contracts expire at the end of the month, but that’s not something that has to happen by that particular point. What just matters is that there is continuous progress and we can start to built towards a big announcement this summer.

Of course, we hope that there’s going to be a lot of good stuff for Kang in a season 5. We’ve been a fan of his ever since The Mentalist and even some of his work in between that and his most-recent gig. (He had a super-unique arc on The Vampire Diaries, and even an episode of Madam Secretary that was about as meaty as a one-episode appearance is ever going to be.)

As we alluded to at the start of this article, every single person associated with Magnum PI seems to be keen to come back and do more. The same goes for the producers. The ball is now in the court of the key decision-makers to get something more to happen.

We want to be back. 🤞🏼 — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) June 18, 2022

It’s been overwhelming seeing the efforts to bring #MagnumPI back for a Season 5! I hope we get to do it again for y’all. 😊 — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) June 18, 2022

