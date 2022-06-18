The Time Traveler’s Wife episode 6 (finale): Is it setting up season 2?

We know that The Time Traveler’s Wife episode 6 is set to air on HBO this weekend, but is it going to be the end of the road? Is there still hope for something more down the road here?

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that for now, there is no season 2 ordered at the premium-cable network; however, it does seem like there’s a really good chance at that happening. We’re talking here about a show that is based on source material that it doesn’t seem they are entirely running through in these six episodes. The wedding (a.k.a. the central event of the finale) is not the end of the book; there is more that could be explored here.

So from a creative standpoint, there is absolutely room for there to be more of this show. At this point, it comes down to whether or not HBO wants more. We think there’s a reasonably good chance of that, and we anticipate over the next little while we’ll be stuck wondering what they will actually want to do here. They will probably spend at least a few weeks after the finale analyzing the ratings, which are a little bit ambiguous at the moment. The live metrics only tell a tiny overall picture!

The biggest reason to have hope for a season 2 here is the simple opportunity to finish the story. The Time Traveler’s Wife is not looking for some sort of long-term commitment from anyone. Instead, it just needs a small collection of episodes to finish things off — this is assuming that the show is going to not go past the source material. It’d be a little polarizing if they did.

