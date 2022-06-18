Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Does it need to come out in 2022?

If you are desperate to learn a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon, at this point we 100% understand. This is a show that a ton of people want back on the air, especially since it has been such a LONG time since it last aired.

So is it imperative that season 3 actually come out at some point in 2022? There are some cases to be made both ways, but for this article, we’d actually argue that it is.

There are some shows out there that can handle super-long hiatuses. Without a problem. One good example of this is Stranger Things, which just returned after a significant stretch of time off the air. Meanwhile, another example is Euphoria. The difference between these shows and Jack Ryan is that they tend to get a lot more mainstream attention and in the case of Euphoria, awards recognition. We know that the John Krasinski series has a big audience, but it needs to start getting momentum going again. With everything that’s been going on in the TV world the past couple of years, it has been a little bit lost in the shuffle.

Also, we know already that there’s a season 4 that has been in production as of late! In order to eventually get it (or a spin-off that is currently planned), we do need to eventually get to season 3. This is imperative in order to continue things along a certain trajectory here. Luckily, we do think that we will be getting season 3 this year — even though nothing has been announced as of yet, there’s no real argument for Amazon waiting beyond where we are at present.

