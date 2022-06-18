Succession season 4 premiere date: Could it air in 2022?

We know that a lot of you out there are probably as curious for a Succession season 4 premiere date as we are. It’s hard not to! We’re talking here about one of the most-popular and successful shows out there, and absolutely there’s a ton of captivating stuff to look forward to here.

Now, of course we have this all-important question: Are we going to be seeing the show at all this year? Or, should we go ahead and prepare to be waiting a while?

Of course, we recognize that for a long time, there was a real push for all networks to get a new season on the air every single year. That hasn’t been the case for a while, even before the start of the global health crisis. In a perfect world, HBO would probably love Succession season 4 back soon.

Yet, we don’t think that it’s that much of a priority for them to push right now. This is an intricate story that takes time to put together, let alone prepare production for with all of the different locations. Given that the show isn’t deep into filming yet, there’s no real desire for everyone to rush through the rest of the process. We’d be shocked if new episodes premiered this year and at this point, that’s okay. If it happens it’s wonderful; yet, HBO has seen with Euphoria already that there can be huge gaps between seasons and it’s okay. Viewership will still show up down the road.

