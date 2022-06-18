Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will it air in 2022?

If you’re out there eagerly hunting a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, you’re absolutely not alone. This is one of the most-in-demand shows out there! It’s hard to fathom there being a lot of people who aren’t interested in when it is coming back.

Unfortunately, it’s also pretty clear at this point that we’re going to be waiting for a good while. Filming has not started for season 2 as of yet, and we’re still over a month away from that seemingly. There are a lot of plans for the story moving forward, but until scenes are actually shot, it’s hard to start really charting out a date.

We know that once upon a time, the folks over at Showtime noted that they would love to get season 2 on the air this year. If you think back to when Dexter was in its earlier seasons, one of the selling points there was that you got a new season virtually every year. The same thing can be said for Shameless. However, the TV business has changed a little bit since then, as we’ve seen networks take a little bit more of a patient approach. Also, we’re still working through a global health crisis and that’s slowing down just about everything.

So while we’d like to see a season 2 of Yellowjackets this year, it’d be a surprise if we see any of it before at least early-to-mid-December; odds are, it won’t be premiering then, either. There’s still a long wait but if you’re Showtime, you shouldn’t be too worried. It’s more time for viewers to catch up, and we’ve certainly seen with Stranger Things this year that long layoffs don’t always hurt viewership.

When do you think we'll see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime?

