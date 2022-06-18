Only Murders in the Building season 2 theory: Is Teddy framing the trio?

We’re thrilled to know that Only Murders in the Building season 2 is coming in just over a week, and there’s a lot to think about!

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Take, for example, the question at the heart of the series right now: Who betrayed the trio? Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are all entering the new season as suspects in the murder of building manager Bunny, who previously tried to evict them. We’re not sure anyone knows she eventually changed her mind, and the trio has no real way to convince anyone otherwise.

Watch our brand-new Only Murders in the Building video! – Take a look below to see us break down the new trailer and share some theories. We’ve got a lot of other updates coming down the road, so be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we don’t want you to miss any of them.

There’s a ton of big stuff coming as they all work to figure out this case, and one of the things we’re most excited about right now is the eventually return of Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas. After all, we know that there’s a REALLY good chance that he is behind the frame job! We know that Teddy’s got plenty of skeletons in his closet, and we’re also sure that being falsely accused of killing Tim Kono lit a fire under him. If his deli business has gone south because of the podcast (which he originally helped fund), then it’s clear he would want a little bit of revenge.

Here’s the only issue with this theory — for the time being, isn’t it a little TOO obvious? After all, it does feel like Teddy is probably the first person you would suspect of being involved in this sort of thing.

Related – Get more news on Only Murders in the Building right now!

What do you think Teddy’s role will be in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







