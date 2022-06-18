Mayans MC season 5: The path ahead for Angel, EZ

As we prepare for Mayans MC season 5 to air (provided it gets renewed), there’s so much to think about. Take, for example, if there is ANY chance that the relationship between Angel and EZ Reyes will ever be the same.

On paper, it feels borderline impossible. While Angel has been on this trajectory to become a better person from where he was early on, his brother has gone the opposite direction. He’s on this road of utter darkness and at this point, it’s not clear if he will ever find his way out of it. He’s already killed Gaby and in a lot of ways, that feels like a turning point.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Clayton Cardenas talked further about where his character is at towards his brother, and also some of the pain we could see from here:

…What surprises him is this callousness towards f—ing humanity. He’s like, “What you’re doing is serial killer-like. You are so intelligent, but you have such a carelessness for human life. That’s serial killer [behavior].” The death of Gaby and not caring about Canche’s son, last season, that’s what’s most surprising. Him being this renegade and not caring about anybody, that’s not who he thought his brother was. That’s not who he remembered his brother to be.

Angel may already be acting against some of this behavior. While it is still not 100% clear if it was Angel who torched the warehouse at the end of the season 4 finale, it was someone of his body type and he has a strong motive. He is not 100% down with his brother doing some of what he is, and we can’t say we’d be shocked if he would take some drastic measures to try and stop it.

Provided that a renewal comes out soon for Mayans MC season 5, we should get it at some point in 2023. Head over here to get more news about it now.

What do you think is coming for EZ and Angel moving into a possible Mayans MC season 5?

