All Rise season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A twist in Lola’s campaign

If there is one thing we know with some certainty entering All Rise season 3 episode 3 on OWN, it’s that Lola Carmichael is going to face even more complications amidst her campaign. Why do things have to be so hard? Well, this is just the sort of show where nobody can have that much stability — also, Lola’s problems can never be confined to just a courtroom! This is a lesson that at this point, we’ve pretty clearly learned.

So where exactly will the story go moving forward into “Give It Time”? The promo below doesn’t focus too much on one individual story, but there’s clearly a lot to look forward to in that. Also, we suggest you check out the full All Rise season 3 episode 3 synopsis for what’s going on when it comes to Amy, Mark, and Emily:

The investigation into Lola’s campaign takes a shocking turn, Amy makes a confession to Mark about their future, and Emily’s new case tests her.

Beyond just the story within this episode, one of the other things we’re pretty curious to learn about is simply how many more viewers are going to discover the show … or realize that it is actually airing. It’s been really hard to determine the exact ratings so far since the majority of people these days don’t watch live. Premiering in the summer can be a real challenge, especially in a new home. You have to really educate people as to where the show is airing to make sure that they check you out. That is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

