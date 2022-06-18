America’s Got Talent video: See Kristy Sellars deliver fantastic dance act!

Leading into Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent episode we’re going to see one of the strongest dance acts that we have in a while, and it is all courtesy of Kristy Sellars.

So why is Kristy? She’s a mother of three from Australian who is experienced in a wide array of styles; for this particular audition, though, pole dancing is the focus. However, this is not anywhere close to the sort of pole dancing that we’ve seen on this show in the past.

Remember Kenichi Ebina? We hope so, given that he is one of the most electric performers in the history of the show. He combined brilliant routines with visual effects and projections, and what we’re seeing with Kristy is somewhat similar. She uses an interactive backdrop for her performance to make it not only a fantastic dance act, but something that fills up the entire stage. This could be used in so many ways moving forward, and she’s really set the bar high for anything that she could do next.

The reason why Kenichi won his season is that he constantly innovated and tried to bring something new every single time; Sellars easily has the potential to do that, as well. It’s a no-brainer that she will receive a one-way ticket to the next round and after that, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. The thing that really should help her chances as we move deeper into the competition is that we don’t think anyone else is exactly like her. The more that you can stand out from the pack, the better — especially since the live shows are not for several weeks and there’s a pretty huge gap between that and then where we are right now.

