Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: The aftermath of big Miguel reveal

There are certainly going to be a ton of big storylines moving into Mayans MC season 5, and there in many ways has to be. Just think in terms of the way that season 4 ended! There were a ton of big reveals in between the warehouse and EZ taking over the club … and then there is Miguel Galindo finally learning the truth about his father. All this time, he’s been related to EZ and Angel; he just didn’t know it!

Suffice it to say, this is the sort of thing that will have a huge ripple effect on Danny Pino’s character, and we imagine that it will create a lot of interesting waves within this story for quite some time. For more on that, go ahead and check out what co-creator Elgin James had to say in an interview with Deadline:

Emotionally it goes beyond having the rug taken out from under you. It’s more like having the earth cracking open and you falling in. At this point, it doesn’t make any sense emotionally. How did they lie to him his entire life? But it also explains why he didn’t fit into his father’s shoes so well. And also why his father kept a distance from him no matter what he did, he could not get his father’s love. It’s also why his mother treated him a certain way. It’s something that breaks you and heals you at the same time. But also, like the Count of Monte Cristo, he was making a plan to get back on top. Part of that was the destruction of EZ Reyes. So now, everything gets more complicated for him because how do you now kill your brother?

Of course, we do think it’s possible that Miguel could still do it, but there absolutely is going to be more weight behind every single decision that he makes. This show has a real Shakespearean feel to it, much in the way that the original Sons of Anarchy did. Because of all of this, it does feel easily to project that there will be some sort of grave tragedy coming down the road.

What do you think is going to happen with Miguel moving into Mayans MC season 5?

