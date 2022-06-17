Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Why is the premiere date so late?

Yesterday, ABC announced premiere dates for a number of their primetime shows, but there was a surprise when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19. We had all anticipated that the Ellen Pompeo drama would be back in late September, which is where it has lived for the vast majority of the time it’s been on television.

Well, let’s just say that we got a big surprise when we learned that this particular season will premiere on Thursday, October 6. Why so late, at least compared to what we usually see?

From the outside, we think there are a few reasons why this is happening. First and foremost, it’s possible that production is starting a little later to give the cast and crew more of a breather. On the flip side, this move may be to avoid some of the September NFL games and have a shorter hiatus in the middle of the season. We know that there are often some big breaks right in the middle of the show; it’s inevitable that there will be some even still, but this should help to cut them down a little bit.

One other interesting possibility here is that the premiere date is a little later to accommodate the production of either Station 19 or new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily, which we know ABC 100% wants to push. We wouldn’t be shocked if it is the latter, since the network absolutely should want all three of these shows to premiere on the same night. That is, after all, the best way to make sure that they can all get some solid ratings.

Of course, the downside to the later premiere is having to wait a LONG time to get answers on some huge cliffhangers. Take, for example, what happened to Teddy and Owen after they fled Seattle, or if Meredith will really end up being the new Chief.

Why do you think Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is premiering when it is?

Why do you think Grey's Anatomy season 19 is premiering when it is?

