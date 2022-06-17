The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Elisabeth Moss directing first two episodes

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is premiering on Hulu this September; why not add some other awesome news for good measure?

In a post on Instagram (see below), Elisabeth Moss confirms that she directed the first two episodes of the season. We tend to imagine that being a tremendous challenge to tackle right away on set, but it’s something that she was clearly up for. She’s taken on that role more in recent years, and that seems to be a big part of what she wants to do moving forward.

Of course, we imagine that season 5 is going to start off in a pretty powerful/challenging way for a number of the show’s main characters. With Commander Waterford’s death, June may be riding high and feeling like she’s made a decent amount of progress towards some of her end goals. However, at the same time we’re well aware that there is a lot of work potentially still to be done here. We’re sure that through much of season 5 in general, we’re going to see her continue to fight Gilead, but still facing significant opposition. Serena is still out there, Gilead is a huge threat, and there could even be some influence spreading to Canada.

One thing that we absolutely know is that she’s going to be down at least one freedom-fighter, as Alexis Biedel has already confirmed that she will not be back for this season. That news was a little stunning, and we interpret that to mean that a number of other characters will now have to step up to the plate in a pretty big way.

