Snowpiercer season 4 will be final season, TNT confirms

While we don’t think it comes as a shock to report this, but Snowpiercer season 4 will be the final season over at TNT.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve certainly speculated that the cable network would be shutting down the series. It has nothing to do with its quality, and we’re honestly not even sure that it has to do with its ratings. Instead, it’s abundantly clear at this point that the network is getting out of the scripted-content business, a byproduct of the new strategy from Warner Bros. Discovery to cut costs and consolidate a lot of their programming in different venues.

In a statement, here is what a spokesperson for the network had to say about this news per Deadline:

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT … Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically-acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

Our hope is that the final episodes (which are currently in production) will end in a big way come early 2023, and they should be action-packed, dramatic, and offer up at least some closure on this journey. With the end of Snowpiercer, we will now be at the end of the road for TNT’s scripted shows. Remember that Claws wrapped up earlier this year, while the final season of Animal Kingdom is set to kick off this weekend. We’re going to miss all of this scripted content on TNT — after all, once upon a time it was one of the best networks out there for this on cable with huge hits like The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles.

What do you think about Snowpiercer season 4 being the final one over on TNT?

