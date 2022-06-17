Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date hopes, more from Jason Sudeikis, cast

While we all are thinking about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, it feels like a lot of the cast is living in the moment. The same goes for whether or not it will be the final season.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For those who haven’t heard, much of the cast is at the moment in the midst of a lengthy promotional tour for Emmy campaign season. That has led to a number of different quotes. While Apple will control an exact premiere date, Jason Sudeikis and others have reiterated that they are right in middle of production. There have been rumors for months about a fall launch, and that’s the sentiment we’ve gotten from just about every interview we’ve read.

As for the final-season talk, many actors have noted that Sudeikis is really in control of that — and, for now, he doesn’t seem to be that focused on figuring that out. As he told Deadline, “We’re just trying to tell the story we’re trying to tell here and land the plane as gently as it took off.” Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham had the following to say:

Well, I don’t know [if this is the end yet], yet. And that’s true. I don’t know yet. I think they probably don’t tell us because we’ll all probably be a sobbing mess. And I’m not even entirely sure if they know yet. And I do know for one thing that Jason has always maintained that he had in his head: A beginning, a middle and an end. Which means: This is the end, if we’re going by that. Which, I can’t quite think about because I’d quite happily play Rebecca with her teeth falling out.

Our feeling is that Jason is approaching this as the end, and it probably will be the end for a good while. However, we also think he is leaving the door open if he wants to return to the role someday or has some sort of phenomenal idea. It’s rather foolish to otherwise limit yourself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso and the future for Nate

How are you approaching Ted Lasso season 3 and the long-term future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







