Ted Lasso season 3: Nick Mohammed teases Nate’s future

Within the first season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, did anyone think we’d eventually be here with Nate? This character was the soft-spoken kit man with AFC Richmond, a guy with zero confidence but an incredible knowledge of soccer formations and plays. Ted empowered him, but as season 2 progressed, Nate felt abandoned and belittled. Everyone treated him like he wasn’t worth being taken seriously, and we started to see more and more of his nasty side.

Then, Nate ended up spoiling to the press about Ted’s panic attacks and entering season 3, he is now in charge of West Ham. The likable underdog is now the unlikable enemy.

So what is coming up next? Is it possible that a guy like Nate can be redeemed? In an interview with Deadline, Nick Mohammed teased this as one of the questions we all should be thinking about:

I’m very aware that we’re in the middle of filming Season 3, so I can’t say too much, but all I’ll say is that we know, because we’re in the middle of the next journey by the end of Season 2, it has obviously taken a turn for the worse; and we wonder whether he can be redeemed? Maybe he’s gone too far, because I do think it felt like the ultimate betrayal. I think that even the kiss with Keeley felt like he’d really overstepped the mark as well. He’s done a lot of things which are like: “Now we’ve lost all faith in you.”

One thing that we are absolutely thinking about right now is that Ted tends to be a more forgiving person than most. He didn’t react with rage over Rebecca using him in season 1, and we do think he’d trying to find a way to win back Nate to the good side. He may be upset and even hurt by what happened in season 2, but we also think that Ted’s the sort of guy who will try to put his best foot forward no matter what. That’s good, given that Nate is very much not that guy.

Hopefully, we will see season 3 a little later this year. Head over to the link here to get some more news all about that.

What do you most want to see from Nate moving into Ted Lasso season 3?

