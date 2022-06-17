Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Could Malcolm Beck ever return?

Is there a chance that Malcolm Beck could return someday to the Yellowstone universe. We’ve certainly thought about it here and there over the years. As a matter of fact, we led the charge for a good while that it made sense to bring him back last season. There was easily a case to be made that this character was somehow responsible for the attack on the Duttons, especially since he has a clear-as-day motive.

Now, we know that Malcolm’s brother is dead, but we technically never saw his own body on the show. So long as that remains the case, we do tend to think that anything is possible.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Neal McDonough himself teased the possibility of a return with the following quote:

Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that. We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility.

While we don’t think that Taylor Sheridan is necessarily thinking week in and week out about a way to bring this character back into the show, we absolutely do think that it’s a strong possibility and something to be considered. As a matter of fact, we tend to think Beck is one of the best villains the show has ever had in terms of terrifying aggression. While Market Equities may be more financially troublesome, Malcolm was great as an in-your-face sort of foe.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Malcolm Beck on Yellowstone season 5?

