Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly on Beth’s present and future

With Yellowstone season 5 set to arrive on Paramount Network later this year, one of the big questions is obviously a pretty broad one. What in the world is going to happen next with some of these characters?

For Beth in particular, things are kicking off in such a fascinating and unique place. At the end of the fourth season, she was ready to blackmail Jamie so that she could get whatever she wanted out of him. She also married Rip and as great as that moment was, we also recognized fairly early that this were never going to be all that peaceful. While we know that these two love each other, the world around them is almost always chaos.

Speaking as a part of a new awards-season profile to the Los Angeles Times, here is some of what Kelly Reilly had to say about Beth’s journey so far, and then also what she’d love to see happen with her character down the road:

“I love that there’s room for a female character who’s so powerful and so flawed. And her heart is something I get to care about so much. I feel like [creator] Taylor and I have hit a nerve with something and now it’s about protecting it and keeping it authentic. Seeing how much bigger we can make it. How powerful she can be and what her soul’s journey is. For me, I want peace for Beth in the end. Hopefully, we will get there, but we are not anywhere close.”

Our hope is that this peace comes for Beth in the series finale … but also that the finale isn’t coming up too soon. There is still so much left to explore in this world!

What do you most want to see from Kelly Reilly on Yellowstone season 5?

