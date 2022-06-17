SEAL Team season 6: Even more stability behind the scenes!

Some news first surfaced today that should prove important when it comes to SEAL Team season 6, though it probably won’t be too apparent to anyone who is a casual viewer of the show.

According to a new report from Deadline, showrunner Spencer Hudnut has signed a new overall deal with CBS Studios, which means that he will continue to work on this show and also develop even more properties. What this means to us is that Paramount is overall thrilled with the direction that Hudnut is taking the series, and that bodes rather well for what we’re going to see in season 6.

We know that when SEAL Team first exclusively moved over to Paramount+ following its time on CBS, there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not it’d be a perfect fit. However, since that time we’ve seen it become one of the more popular shows on the streaming service, and there is even a movie being planned beyond the upcoming season currently in production.

There is no premiere date for season 6 as of yet, but it is our personal hope that we’re going to be seeing it at some point later on this summer. We know that Hudnut and the entire writers room has a pretty tough task ahead for them, as they have to figure out how to resolve the explosive cliffhanger that left a number of people in Bravo Team in varying degrees of danger. We’re hoping that a lot of them make it out alive, but we also think that we’ve seen this show for long enough to realize that in this world, it’s ridiculous to think that everyone is for-sure safe and will continue to be in that place forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now, including a new tease from David Boreanaz

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







