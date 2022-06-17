The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Is it renewed at Amazon?

Following the launch of season 1 on Amazon, can you expect The Summer I Turned Pretty to lead into a season 2?

We know that sometimes in the world of TV, we’re stuck waiting for a long time in order to see what a network or streaming service wants to do in regards to the future. In the end, we’re grateful that this is not the case here. Amazon decided to waste no time greenlighting another series of the YA adaptation, which comes from writer Jenny Han (also known for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before over on Netflix). The show recently got a season 2 pickup, so you can watch knowing that something more is coming.

In a statement, here is what Han had to say about getting this show back for another batch of stories:

“When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling … To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

When could season 2 premiere?

It is far too early to say anything for sure here, but our thinking is that the timing of this renewal was to ensure that there could be more episodes available next summer. On a show like this with such a young cast and younger viewers, you want to be able to establish momentum early so you can keep the story going without too much of a wait. You don’t want viewers to forget about you, after all, as they start to move on onto other things.

