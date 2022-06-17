Game of Thrones: Could Jon Snow – Kit Harington spin-off lead to more?

Last night, the absolutely shocking news came out that there could be a Game of Thrones sequel series coming featuring Jon Snow. As of right now HBO has yet to confirm anything, but it’s a fascinating prospect given that for a while, the network was focused almost entirely on prequels.

While we’re sure that there are some exciting stories to be mapped out in the past, there are also limitations. Take, for example, the fact we all know how the majority of stories are going to end. There is inherently something more fascinating that comes from the future, where there is this blank canvas that could be explored.

So will a prospective Jon Snow spin-off lead to something else eventually? We know that there’s an enticing idea in our head regarding Arya Stark, and we’re sure you could easily do something more with King’s Landing itself. Because the world of Westeros is so vast, there are a myriad of different possibilities that could prove quite interesting.

With that being said, however, there are also some other things to consider, including whether or not certain cast members would be interested. Many are off doing other things, and we do wonder if the fan reaction to the series finale would make some hesitant to take part in this world again. Yet, on paper a lot of this is fun to think about, and now that the door is slightly open we are very-much curious to learn what other ideas could be brought to the table.

