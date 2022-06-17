Game of Thrones star Kit Harington could star in Jon Snow spin-off

Well, go ahead and consider this a story that we never quite saw coming: Jon Snow could return to the world of Game of Thrones.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington is attached to star in a sequel series based on his beloved character, which is currently in early development. There is no guarantee that this show will ever happen, but it is an absolutely stunning twist and also something that leaves us super-intrigued for whatever the future could hold here.

If you remember, the original series concluded with a number of polarizing twists, with one of them revolving around Jon Snow heading Beyond the Wall once more, rather than staying anywhere near King’s Landing. Bran was poised to be the new King, and many members of House Stark scattered in all sorts of different directions. Jon also learned that his true name was Aegon Targaryen, and that of course set in motion is a pretty dramatic ripple effect.

Ultimately, it’s hard to wage if this spin-off would be successful or not, but it’s starting to feel like HBO is going in a similar direction to Disney with Star Wars and Starz with the Power universe. Rather than just rely on one singular property in order to guarantee some measure of success, they are determining that it’s better off to have a lot of possibilities at their disposal. Harington has done a number of other projects since completing Game of Thrones, but this is the one that made him a star and is easily what he is most known for at this point.

