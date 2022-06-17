The Gilded Age season 2: Christine Baranski hits at changes, more

We know that The Gilded Age season 2 is currently in production, though we’re also well-aware that we will be waiting a long time in order to see it.

Luckily, we do have a few little nuggets already in terms of what’s coming up! The cast will be more expansive than ever before, we’re going to have a chance to explore more of the servants, and of course some relationships are going to evolve. That includes of course between Ada and Agnes, and speaking to TV Insider Christine Baranski had the following to say about some of what you’ll see there:

There is a seismic change, and you’re right to comment that Marian is very much a catalyst for all this. She’s this fresh energy, and I think she is perhaps empowering Ada and calling Agnes out in ways that’s changing the dynamic.

Working on The Gilded Age can be rather daunting, mostly because it is such a huge cast and there are a ton of different twists and turns that you inevitably experience over the course of it. Luckily, we can say with some confidence the cast remains 100%. After all, Baranski notes that she signed on to do this part in the first place without even seeing a script:

I didn’t really know what my character would be, but when I heard that Julian Fellowes wanted to write something about the Gilded Age, and given the success of Downton Abbey — I always used to look at those English actors with such envy that they got to do a period piece with writing like that and do many episodes of an historic period that was so interesting — I was on board without reading the script or even knowing what he had in mind for me to do. I just wanted to be part of it.

Baranski is incredibly busy these days, given that she’s the star of The Good Fight (returning with the final season later this year) and odds are, season 2 of The Gilded Age is coming in 2023.

