Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Ewan McGregor on the prospect of more

With next week serving as the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, what’s wrong with starting to keep even more towards the future? We are in a spot right now where we’d be very-much eager to see more stories within this world, and it’s mostly a matter of whether or not we get to see that happen.

For the time being, here’s at least something we can say: There is hope. Disney+ still has not announced anything, but we’re seeing a real enthusiasm from all parties involved in doing something more from this world.

Take, for example, some recent comments made by Ewan McGregor to the Radio Times on this subject:

“I hope it’s not the last time I play him … I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don’t you think?”

Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen added the following as a stamp of approval:

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”

We’ve said this before, but isn’t it possible that we get a season 2 that isn’t tied so much to just Luke, Leia, or even Darth Vader? There is a life that Obi-Wan leads beyond just this stuff, so why not explore it? This feels like the easiest way to continue the character’s journey without running the risk of messing with established canon. The Star Wars universe is enormous, and it feels obvious to us that there is a lot of great stuff that could be a focal point of season 2 that could also set the stage for so much more. Take a character like Reva, whose future is absolutely a mystery.

Where do you think the story could be for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

