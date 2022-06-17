Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? More on the season 5 future

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW — or, is the series going to be on hiatus for the second straight week? If you find yourself wondering about this, we’re here to help — plus share more information about what lies ahead.

The first thing that we should do here is, of course, talk about the future … and that there really is nothing to look forward to tonight. For the second straight week Dynasty is in repeats, and the plan is for the show to come back on June 24. We know that this will be the final season, but our hope is that along the way, there are going to be some big moments and at least something that feels like an element of closure.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, do you want to get more insight on the next two episodes? Then check out the synopses below, as we’ve got more information all about that…

Season 5 episode 15, “Ben” – THAT WAS THEN – When Blake’s (Grant Show) brother Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) comes back into the picture, chaos ensues affecting all the Carringtons. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood) work together, surprisingly, and the siblings share bonding time. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decides to throw a huge event and enlists the help of Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) asks Amanda (Eliza Bennett) to do some digging and she is shocked at what she finds. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Brandon Lott (#515). Original airdate 6/24/2022.

Season 5 episode 16, “My Family, My Blood” – THE CARRINGTON WAY – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it. Dominique (Michael Michele) works hard to keep herself out of the family drama, no matter how much Ben tries to drag her in. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to push Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) to let him on her FSN show to promote his newest medical find. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to set up Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and he wants no part of it. Alexis seems to have a major change of heart. The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (#516). Original airdate 7/1/2022.

