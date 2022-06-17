Legacies series finale: More on surprise Candice King, Caroline return

We knew that the Legacies series finale was going to have some major surprises, but getting Caroline back? We didn’t see that one coming.

At the conclusion to Thursday night’s episode, we learned that Candice King’s character was set to be the interim headmistresses after Alaric’s departure. This meant that she’d be back, connected, to this world that she was gone from for so many years. Of course, getting the actress back was no easy feat, and it took a pretty simple pitch to get her on board. Here’s is what executive producer Julie Plec had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“As a friend, I wanted Candice to come when she was ready. [Showrunner Brett Matthews] called her and said, ‘We don’t know for sure, but this could be the end, and here’s this thing we want to do with you.’ And she said, ‘Sign me up.’ It was that easy.”

Plec noted that there would have been conversations with King about whether or not she’d be open to more, but that was provided that a season 5 happened. As it stands, this was a delightful Easter egg that really honors the entire legacy of the show, and it was also so meaningful because Caroline has so many connections to these characters and this world. Even if there were more characters we would’ve loved to see, it was pretty wonderful to just have a couple of meaningful moments like her coming back and also Klaus.

Now, we have to prepare to wave goodbye to Legacies after so many years — it’s been a fantastic journey, especially for everyone who loved The Vampire Diaries back when it first started.

What did you about the Legacies series finale, and the epic return of Caroline?

