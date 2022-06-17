Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? No season 5, OG crossover?

Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Is there anything more to enjoy from the world of this particular revival?

Well, we don’t want to keep you waiting … so we probably should just start off here by getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not going to be any more of the show at all. Last week’s installment was the series finale, and with that we have to face a reality where the end of the story brought us right back to the OG Charmed with the new Charmed Ones visiting an oh-so-famous house.

Since the finale aired last week, there’s been some verbal sparring online as to whether or not the finale had the proper ending, but the real truth is that there’s nothing we can do to change any minds on that. The only way that might have happened is if season 5 had gotten some original cast members back and worked to bridge the gap between the two worlds.

So why was the show canceled in the first place? The simplest explanation was can offer right now is that it was due to the ratings alongside a massive change in terms of CW programming strategy. With a potential sale on the horizon, the network had to cut some of its less-profitable properties and offer something a bit more streamlined to their future corporate overlords. We don’t they wanted to end as many shows as they did under any situation, but they were stuck with the hand that was dealt to them. It’s hard to know if Charmed would have otherwise made it or not.

