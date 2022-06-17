Evil season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: The power of doom-scrolling

As you get yourself prepared for Evil season 3 episode 2 on Paramount+ this weekend, do you want to get a sense of what lies ahead?

If you look below at a new TV Guide sneak peek, you can learn a few things about what’s going on with Sheryl. In particular, you get to learn about her new job! Unfortunately for her, this doesn’t feel like an altogether-pleasant occupation. She is instead tasked with trying to keep people addicted to their own technology; basically, to doom-scroll their way into oblivion. This is one of those scenes that reminds you of why Michael Emerson was the perfect man to play Leland; few actors are as good playing this twisted, manipulative characters.

Of course, we know that this episode is titled “The Demon of Memes,” and as time goes on you will get a further sense of just how a few twisted creations of the internet could send people’s minds straight into a pit of darkness. It could get to the point where Kristen and David are forced to put their everything into figuring this out.

Because of the subject matter, this episode of Evil could probably work just as well if it was an episode of Black Mirror. It is really showing the dangers of technology, as we know to some extent their are some publishers out there with a similar MO. They recognize that there is value in getting their user base focused on so much misery; it keeps them loyal, even if that loyalty is for a rather unfortunate reason.

Since we are so early in the story right now, it also feels fair to assume that things are only going to get increasingly insane from here on out.

