Where is The Boys season 3 episode 5 on Amazon Prime? Is it delayed?

Well, here we seemingly go again. For the second straight week, it appears as though there is a major issue impacting the ability to see The Boys on Amazon Prime.

This time around, the situation we’re seeing is a little bit different in that season 3 episode 5 IS showing up under most people’s video list; however, they are also being greeted with a message that it is “currently unavailable.” It feels as though more people are able to access the episode live versus last week, but there are still ongoing issues.

What makes this particular situation frustrating to viewers is that you can even see the thumbnail of Frenchie and Kimiko dancing and yet, can’t actually watch the installment itself. We’ve tested on our end, and the episode is unavailable on both mobile and desktop.

If you want to at least get a laugh while growling in frustration (we’ll have more updates soon), check out the full description for this episode:

Did you know chimpanzees are an endangered species largely because of human activity? But you can help by supporting construction costs for Crimson Countess’s Chimp Country! This beautiful refuge for chimpanzees will feature a banana plantation, four daily stunt shows, and a petting zoo! And when you donate, you’ll be entered to win a private video chat with Crimson Countess! Donate today!

Yes, that is more of a ridiculous advertisement than an actual description — but still worth a laugh. Hopefully, this issue gets resolved faster than last week.

What do you think is going on with The Boys season 3 episode 5 being released on Amazon?

