The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will we get first footage soon?

Earlier this week, Hulu did a wonderful thing and finally shared The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date. Because of that, we are of course left to wonder when we could be getting a little bit more. Think along the lines of a teaser, a full trailer, or at least something else that leaves us scratching our chin and wondering what the future here could hold.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So where should we start? By nothing that more than likely, the streaming service won’t be giving us anything more this month. That’s not something you can realistically expect when you think about what they’ve tended to do here in the past. They’ll feel like the premiere date and the first photos are enough to tide us over for the time being.

New The Handmaid’s Tale video! Want to get our thoughts on what happened at the end of season 4? Take a look below and after that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

Given that we are getting to see season 5 in September, our feeling right now is that the full trailer will come in either late July or early August, and we could get at least a glimpse of something before then. Hulu will put the marketing dollars into this series and for good reason. We’re talking about one of their most-popular shows!

As for what some of that footage could contain, the easiest guess is that we’re going to be seeing June continue to plot her next move in her quest for vengeance against Gilead. She could obtain more victories following the death of Commander Waterford, but also setbacks. One of the most dangerous things about Gilead is its influence, and we tend to think that no one is completely safe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What would you like to see in a season 5 trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







