Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date: Three dates to circle at CBS

We know that the Blue Bloods season 13 is coming this fall, and we have a good feeling we’ll learn more pretty soon! Some other networks are already starting to share specific dates for the fall shows, and we tend to think that we’re going to be getting something more here soon enough.

So are there at least three days you can go ahead and mark on your calendars? Given the information that is currently out there, we certainly think so! September 23, September 30, and October 7 are all dates that are intriguing to us, and we think there’s a couple of different reasons why CBS would lean hard into picking them.

First and foremost, let’s think about things here when it comes to why the network would choose one of these dates. Every single second, Blue Bloods has either started in late September or early October. The only exception was the fall of 2020, and that was due to the global health crisis. They like to get episodes out there early enough in the fall so that they can air a big block before the holidays — also, we believe that CBS has studied a lot of data on the nights that make the most sense in terms of commercial success. Fall and winter airings tend to do better than the spring, when viewers are tired of being cooped up and want to go do other things for a while.

To us, the only reason why season 13 could premiere later than this is if CBS needs more time for their new show Fire Country — but, if that is the case, why not start it later and focus on SWAT and also this show in the meantime? That feels like something that could realistically happen.

