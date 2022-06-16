SEAL Team season 6: David Boreanaz shares new tease!

We know that we will be waiting for a good while in order to see SEAL Team season 6 arrive on Paramount+. Because of that, we’ll take whatever tease that we can get!

For the sake of this piece, that includes a new photo from star/executive producer David Boreanaz himself. If you look below, you can see per his Instagram a good look at what you can expect to see. Is this confirmation that Jason makes it through the season 5 cliffhanger? Most likely, but we don’t think that this would be that much of a surprise. There is a legitimately good chance that someone dies following the explosion, but it would make no sense to have to be the star of the show.

In general, we continue to look at season 6 as one focused primarily on the idea of recovery. From the start, Jason has been this guy focused on how to lead and for a while, he wasn’t doing it the right way. First, he was caring only about the team during operations as opposed to when they were done at the end. After that, he struggled with not being able to ask for help. He may be learning more and more about who he really is, and we can only hope that this journey remains steady and meaningful moving forward.

Jason will always have his flaws but guess what? This is something that is true to life. We all carry with us a great deal of imperfections and it’s all ultimately about how we handle them. This could be one of the more emotional and eventful seasons whenever it premieres, but we’re hoping to see it in the fall.

What do you most want to see from David Boreanaz moving into SEAL Team season 6?

