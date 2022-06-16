Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Did ABC make a scheduling mistake?

In the event that you missed the official news earlier today, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is more than three months away! The one-time summer TV sensation is now fully a part of the fall schedule, and it is premiering on Tuesday, September 27.

So why in the world is this show now airing in a less-tropical time of year? That seems to be one of the big reactions to the date being out there, and it’s a reasonable one the more that you think about it. Production is happening right now in Mexico and when you think about that, it feels like it could have easily been done in order to air in August.

Yet, we think that ABC is looking to prioritize a couple things with this scheduling move. They’re trying to obtain younger viewers, which is what the Bachelor franchise tends to generate more than a lot of other shows that they have. They are also probably trying to find ways to remove burnout, which is also something that they’ve struggled with when it comes to this franchise. For a stretch last year we had Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season, and then early this year more with Clayton Echard. Basically, we had four separate seasons premiere in more or less seven months. That is a LOT of this show and we think it started to get a bit stale. ABC is trying to space things out here.

In the end, though, what matters the most is the cast. If the network can get a great cop of men and women on the beach, it should handle the move all right. Otherwise, we imagine a lot of people being annoyed that their summer escapism is at a spot that doesn’t work for their schedule anymore.

Do you think it is a mistake airing Bachelor in Paradise season 8 in the fall?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! 🦀🐚 The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

