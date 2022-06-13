The Bachelorette spoilers: New promo teases Gabby, Rachel fun!

We are finally under one month away from the premiere of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel on ABC. Are you as ready for it as we are?

The more that we’re seeing how the network is premiering the show right now, the more we’re getting the impression that this is meant to be light, funny, and entertaining. It’s a different approach than we’ve seen in a little while, where it feels like a lot of the drama was emphasized more from the get-go.

Is there a reason for this? If we were to guess, we’d say that it may have to do with viewer fears that the show is going to try to pit its two leading ladies against each other. That’s something that nobody wants to see and for now, ABC is trying to put our minds at ease. The latest promo below is a celebration of Gabby and Rachel, whether it be the cheers that followed them at the end of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor or their toast from the first night at the mansion. We’re sure that eventually, a promo will come out that highlights more of the drama that awaits the two of them; it’s probably a bad idea to think that these guys are going to be on their best behavior the vast majority of the time.

Given that this season with its two leads is such an experiment for the franchise, we really hope that it ends up going in some really interesting directions and that we get happy conclusions at the very end. Ultimately, we just want there to be real payoff to this big-time chance that the network took!

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette?

Do you have any specific hopes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Monday night watch parties with your besties have never felt more right 😌 pic.twitter.com/qcrPoHoicU — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 13, 2022

