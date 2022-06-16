The Blacklist season 10: Should you expect a two-hour premiere?

Just like so many of you out there, we are beyond excited to see The Blacklist season 10 premiere on NBC! Unfortunately, we also know that the first episode is not coming until we get around to 2023.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what could NBC do to make up for this? One solution feels fairly simple: They could decide to give us a two-hour premiere! That would be a great way to dive completely into the latest chapter of Raymond Reddington’s life, one that is sure to be filled with danger.

If you did not know, we are doing a re-watch video series of the entirety of the show! Take a look below to get our take on the pilot, and then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is the #1 way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates.

While we would hesitate to say anything is for sure going to happen here, for us it feels fairly clear that something like this could easily transpire. If The Blacklist does end up doing a full 22-episode season as some suspect, they are either going to have to double-up some weeks or be okay with their show potentially running into late May or early June. Not every network may want to do this. There’s also a pattern established for this in season 6, where we saw a few weeks where multiple episodes did air at once.

If the show does take this particular approach, the one thing that we do hope is that these two episodes are linked in some way. The last thing that we’d want is two episodes that are completely separate from each other in terms of their purpose, leaving up with an end product that feels a little disjointed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

Should you expect a two-hour premiere for The Blacklist season 10 when it airs in the new year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







