The Boys season 3 episode 5: Is Crimson Countess dead?

Following the events of The Boys season 3 episode 5, do we have to say goodbye to Crimson Countess for good? It definitely seems that way, at least based on the closing minutes of this absolutely-bonkers installment.

What we saw from start to finish in this episode can be described in relatively simple terms: Soldier Boy clearly wants payback from all of these people who he feels betrayed him, and Laurie Holden’s character is near the top of that list. He loved her and thought that the two of them had some sort of real, tangible future together. However, that proved to not be the case. She never cared about him in the way that he hoped.

There are obviously some interesting parallels in this episode with Jensen Ackles’ character and Homelander, especially when we saw that scene where Queen Maeve made it clear that she always felt Homelander was the worst. She, like so many other people in this world, was forced to do something because she thought it was the only possible recourse for her.

Now, Crimson Countess has been wiped off the map, but what a run she had in the amount of time we saw her! That scene with her, Kimiko, and Frenchie at the theme park was all sorts of glorious and/or disturbing, and, in general, the bar has been set fairly high for the remainder of this season. We’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that there are some more unique ways that the writers are planning to surprise us down the road here.

Are you shocked by what happened to Crimson Countess on The Boys season 3 episode 5?

