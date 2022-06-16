Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3: More premiere date talk!

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 has the potential to be awesome — we just hope that we’ll get more insight on it soon.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The selling point for the first two seasons of the series was pretty darn simple: Elliot Stabler. How could it not be? It has been years since we’ve seen Christopher Meloni in this capacity and to the surprise of no one, he was fantastic.

Moving forward, we know that one thing has changed: There’s another new showrunner. The amount of turnover at the top of this series creatively has been a challenge, but our hope is that appointing someone early on for season 3 has enabled the creative team to spend a lot of time developing arcs and figuring out how they want to challenge Stabler next. One of the things that they’ve done a great job at is ensuring that there are high personal stakes in almost every single case he’s taken on with this show — it’s not just about taking some bad people off the street.

So when are we going to get some more news about the new season? We’d of course love for it to be soon, and ultimately, we should learn a premiere date over the next few weeks. Given that ABC just revealed the dates for their fall lineup earlier today, we wouldn’t be shocked if something more is announced here very soon. It feels pretty obvious that the premiere date for this show will be the same as the one for SVU and also the mothership. Also, we tend to think that there is going to be some sort of event involving all three of the shows at some point … though we don’t think that this is going to be rushed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







