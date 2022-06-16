Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, June 16?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see the medical drama back alongside Station 19? If you are like us, then you’re probably waiting to get both of these series back as soon as possible. There are a lot of questions we’re still wondering about, whether it be the departure of Jack or what’s going on with Teddy and Owen.

Of course, this is where we do come in to hand down some less-than-satisfying news: There is no new episode of either show tonight, and nor will there be for some time. We’ve been mired in a hiatus with these shows for a good while and unfortunately, there’s no concrete evidence that this is going away anytime soon. The two series have not begun production as of yet!

Yet, there is a little bit of good news worth sharing at the time of this article: Premiere dates! Earlier this morning, the network 100% confirmed that these two series are coming back on Thursday, October 6 — which is, admittedly, a little bit later than we expected. Our hope was that we’d get to see some more of these shows in the reasonably near future, but we also recognize that we’re just happy to have them both still on at all. Think of it like this: With Grey’s Anatomy, we’re talking about a show nearly two decades into its run! If it makes it to season 20, it will reach an extremely-rare air of long-running shows. Only Law & Order and its spin-off SVU have aired more seasons than that, and in the case of the former, it had a big layoff in the middle. NCIS may be able to cross that threshold, as well, if they get a season 21 (which seems likely).

Now that we’ve got these premiere dates, we do tend to imagine that some more news is going to be coming before too long — or, at the very least, that’s something that we’re hoping for.

