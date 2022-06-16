Legacies series finale: Show EP on Joseph Morgan, Klaus return

As we prepare for the Legacies series finale today on The CW, there is absolutely one thing we are really excited to see: The return of Joseph Morgan as Klaus. The former star of The Originals played one of the most iconic roles in the entire Vampire Diaries universe, and it only makes all the sense in the world that he come back to finish off this particular series.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While it was unclear at the time of production if this episode tonight would be the end of the road, the creative team prepared just in case. They knew it was important to get Joseph on board, and speaking in an interview with TV Guide, show executive producer Brett Matthews made it clear just what they went through to ensure that he could be a part of it:

“It just became a logistical battle, but he was very amenable to it … And once he read the scene, he was very excited about doing it. He said, ‘This feels right, I want to do this, but how do we do that?’ He’s on another show, so we had to shoot that scene up in Toronto or Vancouver or wherever they were shooting Titans. There were some constraints on what we could do, but we knew what we wanted to do, and so you’re seeing the version we could achieve in our finale, which at the end of the day, we’re very happy with.”

It’s great that we’re going to have a moment like this on the show, mostly because Hope Mikaelson absolutely deserves a further element of closure. We imagine that the finale could still be polarizing, but that’s probably because a lot of people probably wish the show wasn’t over yet. We know there’s going to be a lot of loose ends tied up, but we do wonder if the writers still left at least something open, just in case there’s a revival down the road.

Related – Check out more news pertaining to Legacies right now!

What do you want to see from Joseph Morgan on the Legacies series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







