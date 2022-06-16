Rutherford Falls season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Peacock?

Following the big season 2 premiere today on Peacock, what’s the current status of Rutherford Falls season 3? It feels inevitable that people will want more. It’s mostly a question at this point of whether or not it’s going to happen.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Well, the truth (at least for now) is that we’re going to be stuck waiting for quite some time to see whether or not there’s going to be more of the show down the road. Peacock has yet to confirm anything and typically, streaming services like to wait a solid month or two before coming to any sort of conclusion here.

Of course, we’d like to think that they would want more here! Take, for starters, the fact that Ed Helms remains a comedy star and we think they really should stay in business with as many big names as possible at this point. They have one seemingly successful comedy elsewhere in Girls5eva that comes in part from Tina Fey.

What makes everything so challenging to figure out here is that Peacock, just like Netflix, HBO Max, and so many other streaming services, doesn’t release anything when it comes to their ratings performance. Why? They simply don’t have to. They recognize that there’s no real benefit to viewers out there taking a close look at all of their individual shows’ performance and questioning why they make some of the decisions they do.

The only decision we’re somewhat questioning with Rutherford Falls right now is opting to release all of the episodes at once. This is putting them in a position where the show almost has to get a lot of attention right away. Otherwise, it could end up easily slipping into the ether where it gets forgotten.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Rutherford Falls right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Rutherford Falls season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







