The Offer season 2: Is it renewed, officially over at Paramount+?

Following the big finale today on Paramount+, can you expect The Offer season 2 to happen someday? Or, are we officially at the end?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you have been watching the show all this time, then you probably are aware of the fact that the final episode today has a natural end. After all, it chronicles the actual release of The Godfather and some of what we see in the aftermath of it. This show from the start was always meant to be a limited series, one that had a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There was never an indication that it would go further than a single year.

So could the show come back? Technically we know that there are more Godfather films and because of that, you could speculate that Paramount+ could tell some more stories related to their release. However, at the same time we seriously doubt it. There was a specific story that the producers wanted to tell here and in the end, they were able to tell it. There’s also no evidence of whether or not season 1 was even a major commercial success. We know that there was a lot of buzz entering the show because of the source material, but the reviews were somewhat mixed. That tends to happen anytime that you are telling a story based on one of the most iconic movies of all time.

In the end, the best hope if you enjoyed The Offer is that Paramount+ does continue to seek out and tell similar stories down the road. We know that there’s potential for a few other Old Hollywood stories that we think a ton of people out there would absolutely love to see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Offer right now

What do you want to see in terms of The Offer season 2 over at Paramount+?

Did you enjoy the entirety of season 1? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







