The Orville season 3 episode 4 preview: ‘Gently Falling Rain’

Next week on The Orville season 3 episode 4, you are going to get a story titled “Gently Falling Rain.” Doesn’t that sound peaceful?

On the surface, the simple answer is “sure,” but we also tend to think that we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know how it can always surprise us. As a matter of fact, it’d be a disappointment if it didn’t shock us in some way.

Of course, you probably know already that The Orville is not the sort of show to tease a lot of what is coming up in advance. Our feeling is that we’re going to see a continuation of what we got today, with another standalone story about exploration with a character or two in the spotlight more than any other.

What we are hoping for at some point this season is for some personal revelations that can tend the test of time, or allow characters to think about themselves differently. There’s always going to be a way that this show can evolve even with its current method of storytelling.

Rather than speculating further about something almost impossible to speculate about, we’d simply advise you here to continue to find a way to push and suggest The Orville to more viewers. This show has already showed once again that it’s doing beautiful, emotional storytelling this year. We think a lot of people have judged it based solely on the previous work of Seth MacFarlane, or because they’ve seen the first season and they tend to think what we’re seeing here is going to be exactly the same as that. (We enjoy several episodes in season 1, but it did tend to lean too much on humor as it was trying to find its voice.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 4 when it arrives next week?

