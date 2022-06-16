Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: Will Kim Coates return again as Tig?

One of the great things about the Mayans MC season 4 finale was getting a significant Sons of Anarchy blast from the past courtesy of Tig. He came back to this world! It had been such a long time since he was around, and his return actually came about in an organic way. He was one of the key players negotiating with Alvarez on what looked at first to be a cease-fire. However, it didn’t turn out that way as EZ and the other Mayans refused the idea, EZ seized power, and then Alvarez was effectively kicked to the curb.

So what happens now? There are of course questions about Alvarez’s future, but what about Tig? Is he going to surface again? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Elgin James noted that at the very least, such a thing could be possible:

Possibly. If we get a season five, who knows? It was such a treat [to have him on set]. So many selfies were taken from the crew and the cast, he was treated like royalty.

It would undoubtedly be awesome to see Tig back again on the show moving forward, but there are a lot of major components that go into something like this. First and foremost, you have to make sure that the scheduling works out; also, there has to be the right story. You don’t want to just have someone back for the sake of doing it, especially one of the most iconic members of the original cast whose character is actually still alive.

As James notes, the most important thing for now is just knowing that the show even gets a season 5 in the first place. That’s what is current unknown right now and of course, that alone is very-much frustrating.

