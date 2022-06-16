The Boys season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for a musical number!

Are you ready for The Boys season 3 episode 5 to officially arrive? Hopefully, it turns up later today and there are no glitches or delays; if you spent your Thursday night last week refreshing the window time and time again, we feel your pain.

Well, we know that this episode tonight is going to bonkers in hopefully all the right ways. Soldier Boy is now out the world, we’re set to meet The Legend, and based on a new post from the show’s Twitter, there is also a musical number on the way!

So who will partake in his musical number? The post below makes it clear that Frenchie will be one of the key players, and if you remember some of the preseason press, there was a lot of talk around Kimiko getting to take part in something like this. Oh, and there’s also a video preview that shows she and Frenchie dancing! Of course, what state she’s in as she performs this is the big question mark.

At the end of episode 4, it was very-much clear that the character’s life was on the line — not only that, but Soldier Boy did something to her powers. Is she in a coma while all of this is going on? Is it a vision as she’s going to the afterlife? Given how nuts this show can sometimes be, we wouldn’t be shocked if she’s actually alive and conscious actually taking part in all of this.

We know that not everyone loves musicals, but just look at it this way: The Boys makes almost everything fun. Also, it’s probably not going to be the entire episode anyway.

What do you think we’re going to see during this The Boys musical?

